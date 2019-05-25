Lok Sabha results, Gautam Budh Nagar: Mahesh Sharma sees spike in urban vote share

Union minister Dr Mahesh Sharma, who retained the Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha seat for BJP with a 3.3 lakh vote margin Thursday, saw a 40% increase in his urban vote share in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. As per the Election Commission data, of the 13.9 lakh votes polled, Sharma managed 8,30,812 votes while his nearest rival, BSP’s Mahagatbandhan candidate Satveer Nagar, obtained 4,93,890 votes.

In Noida assembly constituency, Sharma garnered 2,60,502 votes, up from 1,81,681 votes in the previous election. The combined votes of Nagar, who got 62,442 votes, and Congress’s Dr Arvind, who managed 20,796 votes, in the assembly constituency only make up 30% of the BJP candidate’s vote share.

BJP’s vote share in the semi-urban and rural areas of Gautam Budh Nagar also witnessed a marginal increase despite allegations of discontent in some parts prior to the polls. Sharma obtained 1,94,212 votes in Dadri assembly constituency, an increase of 83,000 votes since the previous elections. BSP’s Satveer Nagar obtained 1,17,584 votes, over 30,000 more than last election’s runner-up Narendra Bhati, who represented Samajwadi Party and got 85,505 votes.

Kachera, a village in Dadri, adopted by Sharma, had put up a signboard at the entrance of their village claiming that BJP members were not allowed in the village since the MP had allegedly not carried out any development work since 2014.

Satveer Nagar’s campaign was focussed on farmer issues and civic amenities. Congress candidate Dr Arvind, who lives in Aligarh, received criticism for being a parachute candidate.

Jewar, which has seen a string of controversies between farmers and administration with regards to land acquisition for the upcoming airport, gave Sharma 1,08,264 votes and 1,01,005 votes to Satveer Nagar. The winning margins in both the previous and present poll is around 7,000 here.

Khurja, the only reserved constituency of Bulandshahr which falls under Gautam Budh Nagar, gave BJP 1,38,408 votes.