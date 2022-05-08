Mahendra Raj, the man behind Pragati Maidan, Salarjung Museum, passes away

One of India’s leading structural engineers, Mahendra Raj, who is the brain behind some of the most iconic buildings in modern times including Hall of Nations in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the Salarjung Museum in Hyderabad, and the Municipal Stadium and Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, passed away Sunday morning at his residence in Delhi. He was 97.

The final rites will be at the Lodhi crematorium at 5.30 pm today.

After completing his civil engineering from Lahore in 1946, he joined the Punjab Works Department Buildings and Roads and rose to the rank of an executive engineer, working on Le Corbusier’s buildings in Chandigarh. With Pritzker Prize-winner architect B V Doshi, he also worked with American architect Louis Kahn on the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Raj mentioned: “Kahn insisted that the building be done in brick. He had the impression we didn’t have the expertise in concrete. We told him there was Corbusier’s Mill Owners’ Association building in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh’s entire Capitol complex. But he had his way. His dream was to create a brick building on stilts, but being an earthquake-prone area, we feared for the safety of the building. He liked a few suggestions we gave, and incorporated those in the design, which allowed for wide arches.”

“Almost every building of architectural importance in the country, from the ‘70s to the ‘90s, has Mahendra Raj’s stamp on it. He knew how to articulate an architect’s vision through his structural expression. He was a balanced human being, and it showed in his life and his buildings. All his work has a structural robustness and he would bring to shape any building an architect wanted,” says architect and urban designer KT Ravindran. He added: “His passing is a great loss to India and personally, for me. He was a dear friend, very warm and brought a personal touch to every interaction we had.” Ravindran also mentions that Raj was a model for Brylcream in the early years and was a marathon runner until his late 70s.

Raj’s work with Corbusier inspired him to go abroad for further studies, after which he moved to New York and worked at Ammann Whitney Consulting Engineers till 1959. He started Mahendra Raj Consultants in Mumbai in 1960. By then, he had met late architect Charles Correa, with whom he built the Hindustan Unilever Pavilion in Pragati Maidan in 1961. Quite like a crumpled sheet of paper, it was a maze of ramps and platforms enclosed by walls, some caving in, some slanting out. Ten years later, when he opened office in Delhi, the same venue would see another of Raj’s engineering feat — Raj Rewal’s Hall of Nations. It was the world’s first large-span space frame in reinforced concrete.

“His death is a deep loss. He carried modern Indian architecture on his shoulders,” says Rewal. “Ours was a jugalbandi. We did many projects together.”

He also helped set up the Consultancy Development Centre — his effort in framing a legislation for the regulation of the profession of engineers. It resulted in the government establishing the Engineering Council of India in 2002. An active member in the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, he has many awards and recognitions to his name.