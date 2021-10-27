Maharashtra MoS swings by Delhi govt schools

Sanjay Bansode, Minister of State, Government of Maharashtra, visited Delhi government schools along with Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia Tuesday and interacted with students. He said that Maharashtra would adopt Delhi’s education model.

They visited two schools, Kautilya Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Chirag Enclave, Greater Kailash and School of Excellence, Kalkaji. He spoke with the children there and learned about the ‘Business Blasters’ program under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum. He spoke to the children involved in the project about the enterprises that they have begun with the seed money given by the government.

He was introduced to the model of School of Specialized Excellence (SoSE) and Deshbhakti Curriculum commenced in Delhi government schools.

He was taken through the model of SoSE, a one of a kind school launched by the Delhi government. He said that the Delhi government is doing a great job in providing world-class specialised education to the children and is providing more facilities to the children in government schools than private schools.

He said that Sharad Pawar told him to visit the Delhi government schools, learn from the education model of Delhi and build government schools in Maharashtra on the same model. He said that the model needs to be adopted in the entire country, adding that it is the ordinary people who work for the common man and that the work done by the Delhi government for the common children is commendable. He also praised the labs and the libraries at the schools.

Manish Sisodia said that a radical change can be brought about in the education system by working together. He said that the Delhi government will help the Maharashtra government improve their public education system. He said, “by learning from each other, we can bring a change in the education system of the country.”