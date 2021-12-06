Mahapanchayat in Ghaziabad demands NSA against ‘cow-slaughterers’, seeks reinstatement of SHO, supports Loni MLA

A meeting titled ‘Gaurakshon ki mahapanchayat’ was held at a Shiva temple in Ghaziabad’s Loni on Sunday protesting against alleged cow-slaughter incidents taking place in the region and demanding the imposition of the National Security Act against those who are accused of slaughtering cows.

A group named Gau Raksha Hindu Dal organised the meeting and submitted a memorandum to the district administration seeking the reinstatement of a policeman suspended following the arrest of alleged cow traders and action against Dhaulana MLA Aslam Chaudhary of Samajwadi Party for allegedly threatening Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar of the BJP.

“The panchayat was attended by nearly 50 people. They have submitted a memorandum with certain demands regarding cow-slaughter incidents. The letter of the memorandum has been passed on. The event did not create any law and order problem in the area,” said Rajneesh Gupta, Loni circle officer (CO).

Last month, seven people were arrested allegedly for killing cows in the district. They were shot in the leg at the same spot at the same place and time. Loni police station house officer (SHO) Rajendra Tyagi, who led the police action, was transferred and suspended after the incident for alleged insubordination.

The protesters on Sunday stated that the policeman should be given back his duties. A telephonic conversation with Nand Kishor was relayed to the crowd following which they dispersed.