At ‘mahapanchayat’ in Delhi, Yati Narsinghanand exhorts Hindus to pick up arms; police say event had no permission

Yati Narsinghanand, the head priest of Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi Temple and an accused in the Haridwar hate speech case, Sunday exhorted Hindus to pick up arms and said that if India were to get a Muslim Prime Minister, “50% of you (Hindus) will change your faith in the next 20 years”. He was speaking at Delhi’s Burari ground, where around 200 people had gathered on Sunday to participate in a ‘Hindu mahapanchayat’.

The event was organised by Preet Singh, founder of the Save India Foundation. Singh was also one of the organisers of an event at Jantar Mantar last year when anti-Muslim slogans were raised. He was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with that case and is currently out on bail. Narsinghanand, too, is out on bail in connection with the Haridwar case.

Addressing the crowd, Narsinghanand also said that “40% Hindus will be killed” if India were to get a Muslim PM. “This is the future of Hindus. If you want to change this, be a man (mard bano). What is it to be a man? Someone who is armed,” he said.

Delhi Police said the organisers did not have permission to hold the event. According to Preet Singh’s Twitter account, the event was planned as far back as January 4 this year.

Some journalists who had gone to cover the event meanwhile alleged they were beaten up by members of the audience. Some of them also alleged they were detained from the venue by the Delhi Police and taken to the Mukherjee Nagar Police Station.

Delhi Police, however, denied the charge. “Some of the reporters, willingly, on their own free will, to evade the restless crowd which was getting agitated by their presence, sat in a PCR van stationed at the venue and opted to proceed to the police station for security reasons. Nobody was detained. Due police protection was provided,” said Usha Rangrani, DCP North West.