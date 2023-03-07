scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
To ‘explain’ magnitude of alleged liquor scam, Delhi BJP to launch door-to-door campaign against AAP

The AAP, too, will launch a similar campaign against the BJP over the coming days in addition to the Congress.

A door-to-door campaign in Delhi against the alleged liquor scam after Holi is on the cards (PTI)

Stepping it up a notch on a daily basis, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to intensify its attack on the AAP through a door-to-door campaign in Delhi against the alleged liquor scam after Holi.

To be carried out across the over 13,000 polling booths in the national capital, the campaign will see party workers “explain” the contours and magnitude of the alleged corruption to citizens in a bid to dent the AAP’s public image.

“The party does not want to lose the momentum of its daily attacks on the AAP, and especially Arvind Kejriwal himself, following Manish Sisodia’s arrest and his resignation. We will get more aggressive over the coming days,” a party source said.

“At no time since 2013 has the AAP been as vulnerable and isolated. Since it isn’t a cadre-based party, it has not been able to put up effective resistance. But the opposite is true for the BJP. The door-to-door campaign will further invigorate our workers,” a leader aware of the strategy said.

According to the leader, the campaign will see BJP workers distribute pamphlets explaining the alleged liquor scam to citizens as well as the role of individual AAP leaders in it and their “connection to Kejriwal.”

