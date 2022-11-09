Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday, sending tremors to parts of north India, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Lucknow.

The National Centre for Seismology said an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale originated in Nepal at 1.57 am. The origin of the tremors was 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal.

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, the region experienced two earthquakes of 4.9 magnitude and 3.5 magnitude.