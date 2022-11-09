scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi

Delhi earthquake: Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

National Centre for Seismology said an Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale originated in Nepal.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday, sending tremors to parts of north India, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Lucknow.

The National Centre for Seismology said an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale originated in Nepal at 1.57 am. The origin of the tremors was 90 km south east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, bordering Nepal.

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, the region experienced two earthquakes of 4.9 magnitude and 3.5 magnitude.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equally e...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equally e...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-11-2022 at 02:14:39 am
Next Story

India’s first private launch vehicle all set for maiden flight

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement