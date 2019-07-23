Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line hit by snag, maintenance work cause services to run slow

Commuters on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line faced a tough time Tuesday morning as services were affected on a section of a corridor due to a technical snag, officials said.

Advertising

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida. It also has the station for Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport.

Services were also running slow between Palam and Sadar Bazar stations at a restricted speed of 10 kmph. This was being necessitated as a precautionary measure due to a civil maintenance issue. Due to the maintenance work on a small stretch between the two stations, services were running on single line from 6 am to 8:18 am, causing some delay in overall services on the Magenta line.

From 10 pm onwards, services between Janakpuri West and Sadar Bazar Cantonment section will again be run on a single line with headway of around 15 minutes to undertake the civil maintenance work. The services in rest of the line will remain normal, the DMRC said.

A snag also occurred around 7 am between Palam and Terminal 1 stations, leading to delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 IGI Airport stations. The DMRC also tweeted about the delay to caution passengers, many of whom take the corridor to reach the airport.