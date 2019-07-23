Toggle Menu
Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line hit by snag, maintenance work cause services to run slow

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West station in Delhi to Botanical Garden in Noida. It also has the station for Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport. 

(File/Express photo)

Commuters on the Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line faced a tough time Tuesday morning as services were affected on a section of a corridor due to a technical snag, officials said.

Services were also running slow between Palam and Sadar Bazar stations at a restricted speed of 10 kmph. This was being necessitated as a precautionary measure due to a civil maintenance issue. Due to the maintenance work on a small stretch between the two stations, services were running on single line from 6 am to 8:18 am, causing some delay in overall services on the Magenta line.

From 10 pm onwards, services between Janakpuri West and Sadar Bazar Cantonment section will again be run on a single line with headway of around 15 minutes to undertake the civil maintenance work. The services in rest of the line will remain normal, the DMRC said.

A snag also occurred around 7 am between Palam and Terminal 1 stations, leading to delay in services between Janakpuri West and Terminal 1 IGI Airport stations. The DMRC also tweeted about the delay to caution passengers, many of whom take the corridor to reach the airport.

