Magazine launch in DU called off, NSUI sees a conspiracy

The launch of a magazine by the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) was cancelled in the university on Tuesday, with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) claiming that pressure by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was to blame. NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, has two of four seats in DUSU — president and vice-president.

The magazine, DYOUTH, has a collage of words on the cover, including ‘Demonetisation’, ‘Hindutva’, ‘Fake Promises’, ‘Rafale’ and ‘Kashmir’. Inside, it has interviews from prominent personalities such as Sheila Dikshit, P Chidambaram, Yashwant Sinha, Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, Subramanian Swamy and Jayant Sinha.

NSUI alleged the event was cancelled on Tuesday morning, a few hours before it was to begin at the conference centre in North Campus. Journalist Siddharth Varadarajan, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda and professor Apoorvanand were invited to launch the magazine.

DU Proctor Neeta Sehgal did not respond to calls and messages, but an official at the Proctor’s office said the NSUI-led students’ union was “misleading people”. “There is a proper channel which has to be followed to hold an event. This was not done,” said the official..

NSUI in-charge Ruchi Gupta countered the argument: “If there was no permission, why were we allowed to put up a banner in the hall? This is an attack on the freedom of speech and expression.”

As guests started arriving, protests started outside the conference centre. The NSUI also found support from the All India Students’ Association, which participated in the launch. The launch was eventually held on a road in North Campus.

The cover story, titled Promises Belied, has been written by DU students and talks about how the Centre failed to provide adequate jobs. The magazine begins with Victor Hugo’s quote: “No force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.”

Saket Bahuguna, ABVP national media convenor said, “NSUI is engaging in petty politics. Why would we stop events such as a magazine launch?”

