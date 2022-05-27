Made to wait, BJP MP Harsh Vardhan leaves ceremony

BJP MP and former Union health minister Harsh Vardhan walked out of the Delhi L-G’s swearing-in ceremony after he was allegedly made to wait and asked to switch seats.

After a video of the Chandni Chowk MP leaving the ceremony went viral on social media, Vardhan explained what transpired at Raj Niwas in a tweet: “Wrong reports are doing the rounds in the media on how I left the L-G’s swearing-in ceremony, claiming that I did not get the desired seat. While one officer sat where I was seated, another asked me to vacate after telling me the seat was reserved. I waited for 15 minutes to see if I would be allotted another seat. I left because none was.”

In the video, he is heard saying: “Arre Parliament members tak ke liye inhone ek seat nahi rakhi (They haven’t even provided a seat for Parliament members)… I will write to (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena ji about this.”

The MP did not respond to calls seeking a comment.

In another tweet, Vardhan said he regretted not being able to attend the ceremony despite being an MP from Chandni Chowk and congratulated Saxena and the people of Delhi, saying, “Delhi will certainly emerge as the best city under your tenure.”

The L-G did not comment on questions on this matter during his first briefing.