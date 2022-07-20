scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Madame Tussauds marks re-entry in India, opens in Noida’s DLF

The new space, located on the fourth floor of DLF Mall of India, is spread over 16,000 sqft and showcases close to 50 wax figures.

Written by Divya A | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 9:39:59 am
Madame tussauds, noida, DLF mallBollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit occupy the biggest room. (Express photo)

With its opening in Noida on Tuesday morning, Madame Tussauds wax museum has marked its re-entry in India. The famed visitor attraction had wound up its Regal Building outlet – its first in the country – in December 2020, in the wake of the pandemic and other issues.

The new space, located on the fourth floor of DLF Mall of India, is spread over 16,000 sqft and showcases close to 50 wax figures. The wax replicas are a mix of famous figures from within the country and around the world — sports, politics and entertainment, with a dose of history.

madame tussauds, indian express noida, DLF mall Sports room (Express photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares the room with former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chanda Bose. There is also a corner next to the Modi statue, elaborating on its making — right from measurement sessions to fittings. It goes without saying that the Modi statue is among the most popular selfie spots at the attraction.

Another room is dedicated to sporting legends Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, MC Mary Kom and Virat Kohli, rubbing shoulders with Ronaldo, Messi and Usain Bolt. Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Madhuri Dixit occupy the biggest room, straight out of a Page 3 party, where Hollywood actors Will Smith, Angelina Jolie and Leonardo di Caprio also make their presence felt.

A section is also dedicated to music – with singers Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghosal, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber standing tall at their glittery best, while Zakir Hussain occupies a corner, engrossed in his tabla. Children have a chance to meet their favourite cartoon characters Motu-Patlu right at the entrance, while comedian Kapil Sharma, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor make for an interesting start of the tour.

Madame tussauds, noida mall, DLF mall

Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd, the holding company for Madame Tussauds in India, said: “The attraction will provide the Indian audience with an immersive glimpse into the glamorous world of well-known celebrities and personalities. We have emphasised on Indian superstars, knowing that both residents and visitors will enjoy meeting these icons who have made a difference in their lives in many ways.”

Talking about the process of creating the wax replicas, Merlin spokesperson says that each wax figure is crafted by over 20 international artists working concurrently for 3-6 months. “All figures are first made in London studios, assembled there, and the personality’s final approval is taken on the basis of pictures or personal visit. Figures are then sent to respective Madame Tussauds outlets,” he says, “The figures are assembled again by the local team and a final touch up is given.”

Tickets are available at the counter, or online, at Rs 960 for adults and Rs 760 for children, with the flexibility to allow visitors to enter at any time of the day, says a statement by Merlin. The India arm will keep adding new figures of Indian and global stars on public demand periodically, said the company. The attraction was first launched in India in November 2017.

Worldwide, Madame Tussauds has a presence in 23 locations — from New York to Shanghai, Amsterdam and Sydney – and of course, London, where the story began, clocking in 10 million visitors every year.

