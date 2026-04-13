MACT awards Rs 1.56 crore compensation to kin of 26-year-old woman killed in Noida road accident in 2023

The case stems from an accident which occured on the evening of October 20, 2023, when Sethi was returning home on a motorcycle with her colleague, Aditya Sharma.

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Delhi has recently awarded Rs 1.56 crore in compensation to the family of a 26-year-old woman who was killed in a road accident in Noida in October 2023.

Presiding Officer Pooja Aggarwal of the MACT was hearing a plea filed by the mother and sister of the deceased, Srishti Sethi, against the driver, owner, and insurer of the car involved in the accident.

The case stems from an accident which occured on the evening of October 20, 2023, when Sethi was returning home on a motorcycle with her colleague, Aditya Sharma. As their vehicle reached Sector 62 in Noida, a speeding car struck two other vehicles before crashing into their motorcycle from behind. On January 2, 2024, Sethi died of wounds from the accident.