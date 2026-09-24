‘Botched probe’: Court pulls up Gurugram Police over Manchanda murder case

A Delhi court on Thursday remarked that the Gurugram Police had “botched up the investigation” in the case involving the murder of 31-year-old Delhi-based real estate professional Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, who was allegedly killed by his former colleague and her partner on September 6.

“You have botched up the investigation having already cremated the body,” Judicial Magistrate First Class Rahul Jain of Saket Court said while hearing a fresh court-ordered compliance report filed by the Gurugram Police.

Senior advocate Amit Prasad, who appeared for the complainant — Yuvraj’s sister — told the court that the police conducted a postmortem examination and then cremated the body as “unidentified”.