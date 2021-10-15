Lynching leaves Singhu on edge: ‘There was commotion… then we saw the body’

The early morning lynching of a man at Singhu border put the protest site on edge, with people spending the day piecing together what had led to the brutal murder.

When The Indian Express visited on Friday, a large number of people had gathered outside Gurdwara Moyan di Mandi, situated roughly 100 metres from the main stage towards Sonepat. Several farmers sat on cots and chairs discussing what had transpired, as police teams investigated the scene of the crime.

Farmers said the victim, Lakhbir Singh, came to the protest site “three-four days ago” and had told people he was here “for sewa”.

“He would sleep near the main stage and, during the day, do sewa at the gurudwara. He also prayed there and managed to gain the trust of people,” said Sukhjeet Singh, an eyewitness.

Recalling what took place early morning, several eyewitnesses said that around 3.30 am, Lakhbir allegedly entered the gurdwara when the priest was out for a cup of tea. “Another guard, a Nihang Sikh, who was on duty, had gone to tend to his horse,” said Sukhjeet.

At the Singhu border protest site. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) At the Singhu border protest site. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

He claimed Lakhbir entered a mini-bus where the Sikh holy book and scriptures had been kept and picked it up. He alleged: “He also picked up a sword from the gurdwara and ran towards the main stage. He reached near a makeshift hospital at the site and kept the holy book in the box of a cycle… That’s when Nihang Sikhs and protesters got hold of him.”

Eyewitnesses recall seeing dozens of people gathering on the narrow stretch as chaos ensued. “There was a lot of commotion and when the crowd thinned out, we could see his body with brutal injuries. It all happened very fast,” said Karam Singh, a protester from Rajpura.

A person who was part of the crowd that caught Lakhbir claimed: “The anger was natural; for us, the Guru Granth Sahib is everything. It wasn’t just me; there were hundreds of us.”

Through the day, discussions ranged from the brutality of the incident to whether the victim was part of a “conspiracy to create disharmony”.

The Nihang Sikhs initially refused to hand over the body to the police and insisted on cremating him. After parleys and conversations with a Nihang leader from Fatehgarh district that lasted close to an hour, protesters allowed police to take the body.

Nihang leaders at the protest site remained defiant, with some going as far as to say that “justice had been served”.

The Nihangs had arrived weeks after the farmers first began protesting at Singhu in November last year. They claim to be the first line of “defense” among protesters, and have placed their horses, tents and a gurdwara right next to security establishments on the Delhi border.

On SKM’s statements distancing themselves from Nihang Sikhs and the incident, a Nihang leader said, “They can say what they want. We are not governed by anyone.”