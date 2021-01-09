scorecardresearch
Delhi: 11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens

The police found that 11 people had defaced an Aurangzeb Lane signboard and pasted a poster saying Guru Teg Bahadur Lane on another signage.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: January 9, 2021 1:50:33 pm
Aurangzeb LaneThe incident happened on Saturday morning on Aurangzeb Lane, Tughlaq Road. (File Photo)

Eleven people were detained for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens’ Delhi on Saturday, police said.

Police said they received information at 5.40 am that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, Tughlaq Road.

After reaching the spot, police personnel found that 11 people led by Anuradha Bhargav (30), a resident of Karnal and an advocate by profession, had defaced an Aurangzeb Lane signboard and pasted a poster saying Guru Teg Bahadur Lane on another signage, a senior police official said.

They were detained and taken to Tughlaq Road police station, the official said, adding that a probe into the matter is underway.

