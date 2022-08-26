scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Delhi: At special assembly session, Kejriwal takes aim at PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister was speaking at a one-day special session of the Assembly called to discuss case against his deputy Manish Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a special session of the Delhi Assembly, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the case against Manish Sisodia is not meant to fight corruption but rather to satisfy one person’s “lust for power”.

Speaking at a one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said: “The case filed against Manish Sisodia is completely fake… They (BJP) are saying it’s a fight against corruption, but it is not… ye kisi ek insan ki satta ki hawas ki ladayi hai (This is a fight for one man’s lust for power).”

Reiterating what he tweeted a day earlier, Kejriwal said there is a new serial killer on the loose – a potshot at the BJP taking down elected state governments. “Others form governments, they bring them down. They have trampled on citizens. People selected a government in Maharashtra and Goa, they toppled it… they are after the people… the pattern is the same everywhere… First they sent the CBI and ED after Jain, now they are targeting Sisodia,” he said.

Waving a copy of the New York Times, he said, “It was a proud moment for the entire country when the story (on Delhi government’s successes in the education sector) got published in the NYT. (PTI)

Waving a copy of the New York Times, he said, “It was a proud moment for the entire country when the story (on Delhi government’s successes in the education sector) got published in the NYT. I feel that if you ask any person who is the union education minister, I don’t think anyone knows. Who is the education minister of Uttar Pradesh, I don’t think anyone knows… Recently, I saw a video on social media of a kid being asked who is the central education minister. He said ‘Manish Sisodia’. He was then asked who is education minister of Rajasthan and UP, he said ‘Manish Sisodia’. There is only one education minister in this country and that is Manish Sisodia. Even if you ask an American, he will take Sisodia’s name.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

He said that exactly a week after this report, NYT carried another one titled ‘Modi’s India is where democracy dies’. “Democracy is being killed in Modi’s India. It hurts when anything against India gets published in an international newspaper.”

Kejriwal also spoke about a “conspiracy” by “anti-national forces” to stop him from going to Singapore to speak about the ‘Delhi model’.

On the case against Sisodia, he said: “They filed a fake case against him saying he has committed a scam in the excise policy. When we asked them, what is this scam you are talking about, one of them said he had committed a Rs 1.5 lakh crore scam. Delhi’s budget is not this much, how can he commit such a big scam? Then a senior BJP spokesperson alleged Rs 8,000 crore.”

Advertisement

Referring to a press conference by BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Anurag Thakur, Kejriwal said, “Two BJP leaders held a press conference and alleged that Sisodia committed a Rs 1,100 crore scam, then LG sent a report alleging Rs 144 crore, and then CBI in its FIR says Rs 1 crore, and that too was transferred from one company’s account to the account of another company. How is Sisodia involved in this? If you make (BJP MLAs) sit in different rooms and ask them what this scam is, they won’t be able to tell.”

“Truth is, there is no scam, it was a transparent policy. They filed a fake case against him and searched his house for 14 hours, they raided every corner – from the kitchen to the bedroom to the toilet… They knocked on the walls, tore down the mattresses and pillows like it happens in movies, but they found nothing,” he said.

More from Delhi

He also reiterated allegations that the BJP tried to get Sisodia and other MLAs to ditch the AAP and join their party. “This is happening because of the Gujarat assembly elections, because BJP’s fortress in the state is crumbling… If today the AAP announces it will not contest the elections there, all these enquiries, CBI and ED raids will stop.”

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 08:33:27 pm
Next Story

Explained: California’s decision to phase out new petroleum-powered vehicles

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

When PM Modi bade emotional farewell to a ‘true friend’

When PM Modi bade emotional farewell to a ‘true friend’

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement