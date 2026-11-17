The alleged lure of getting international clients and compliance certifications for securing business deals landed several traders across the country into a trap laid by a fake call centre in the Capital’s Dwarka area, Delhi Police said on Monday. Twenty people have been arrested so far in the case, including the registered owner and the operating manager of the firm.

The fake call centre was registered as a “web service provider”, according to a police officer. The fraudsters allegedly duped businesses all over India by asking them to subscribe to a ‘membership plan’ for various so-called benefits.

“At their office in Palam Extension, Sector 7 of Dwarka, a full-fledged fake call centre was found operating, with 20 persons working on mobile phones, computer systems and laptops,” said DCP Kushal Pal Singh.