The alleged lure of getting international clients and compliance certifications for securing business deals landed several traders across the country into a trap laid by a fake call centre in the Capital’s Dwarka area, Delhi Police said on Monday. Twenty people have been arrested so far in the case, including the registered owner and the operating manager of the firm.
The fake call centre was registered as a “web service provider”, according to a police officer. The fraudsters allegedly duped businesses all over India by asking them to subscribe to a ‘membership plan’ for various so-called benefits.
“At their office in Palam Extension, Sector 7 of Dwarka, a full-fledged fake call centre was found operating, with 20 persons working on mobile phones, computer systems and laptops,” said DCP Kushal Pal Singh.
A senior officer said, “The gang targeted manufacturers and traders through Google listings and campaigns, B2B portals and social media, and enrolled them in paid membership plans, in the range of Rs 5,900 plus taxes, by promising to arrange foreign buyers.”
After traders fell for the membership plan trap, they were given a Whatsapp number. On the other side was another alleged fraudster waiting to fake a potential business deal.
“The fake buyer lured the victim with a big export order and then insisted on certificates such as ISO, GMP, BRC, IEC or Food Safety. Fearing the loss of the order, the trader approached the same company again for these certificates. The company charged them several lakhs and supplied fake certificates. However, the fake buyer demanded more certificates, and the victims were cheated again and again,” said DCP Kushal.
The tip-off of the alleged operation, said officers, came when one of the bank accounts used by the fake company, registered as “Web Solutions Export”, was named in a cyber fraud complaint in Maharashtra. Investigators traced the office to Dwarka.
Questioning of one of the accused, who allegedly worked as a manager, revealed that the call centre employees got details of traders and businesses around the country, and offered to expand their international footprint.
A forensic report of the bank accounts involved in the money trail revealed that complaints from Madhya Pradesh were also linked to them. “The investigation revealed that the firm was registered in the name of a person who lent his identity for a monthly payment, while the entire operation was run by the operating manager with separate teams,” another officer said.