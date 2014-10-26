Luke and Listen

Sital-Singh is making his way down to India for the first time to play at the Delhi and Pune editions of the Bacardi NH7 Weekender festival in November.

By Suyash Gabriel

When it comes to songwriting, Luke Sital-Singh can boast a range, from infectious melodies to haunting vocal lines. With songs such as Nothing stays the same, Bottled up inside, and The fire Inside, he has made a mark with his pop-folk vibe with syrupy vocals and soothing melodies.

Cornerstone, one of the highlight songs of his debut album, The Fire Inside, has lyrics that exemplify the introspective-yet-inquisitive nature of his songwriting — “If everyone’s an island, every heart is made of stone, if only I believed that you were only flesh and bone. And maybe I’m drunk, and maybe you should take me home.” Born and raised in New Malden, UK, Sital-Singh’s grandparents were from India. He is unsure where they were from but seems keen to find out. With this on his to-do list, Sital-Singh is making his way down to India for the first time to play at the Delhi and Pune editions of the Bacardi NH7 Weekender festival in November. Excerpts from an email interview:

How did your journey as a singer-songwriter begin?

It all started when I was 15 years old, I think. I started listening to Damien Rice (an Irish singer-songwriter) with some friends and was inspired to start writing music and gigging. We started out playing covers but the more I played, the more I wanted to perform to my own music. Eventually, I started writing better songs and that led to today. It’s been a long journey but it felt so fast at the same time.

Tell us about the ideas you have dealt with in The Fire Inside.

This album is an account of what I see when I look at the world. It’s mostly introspective — what being in a relationship means to me, what love means to me, what death and new life mean to me. There are all sorts put down on paper and without too much interference from

the outside.

What are some of your influences in music?

All of life can be inspiring to me. I like to think of myself as an over thinker. I like to analyse things, maybe a bit too much sometimes. I believe that’s where my music really comes from. To me, it means that I’m always searching for what something truly means. It means I’m exploring avenues that people usually don’t delve into, like why we do the things we do, and that seeps into my songs and fuels the thoughts that go into the mood and the lyrics of my songs.

How does it feel to be playing in India? Do you have any past experiences with the country?

It feels great to play in a new country, especially India since I’ve never been here before. It’s an opportunity to get to see two different cities, Pune and Delhi, on one trip, thanks to Bacardi NH7 Weekender. I have no idea how people will react to my music, I just hope it goes well. It was a lovely surprise when I got an email from my manager saying I had been invited to play at Bacardi NH7 Weekender. I have no real knowledge of the Indian music scene so I’m excited to learn more about it and discover some artistes during the festival.

Luke Sital-Singh will perform at the Bacardi NH7 Weekender festival on November 29 in Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida. Tickets available at the venue and on http://www.bookmyshow.com

