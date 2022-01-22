Lucknow man summoned over Clubhouse group that targeted Muslim women, joining probe today: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has summoned an 18-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow to join the investigation after it was found that he had allegedly created a group on the Clubhouse app, where several users allegedly made derogatory remarks against Muslim women.

On Saturday, Delhi Police said they have identified the ID of user – Bismillah as Rahul Kapoor, a graduate student, whose father is working as an accountant in Army Public school, Lucknow Cantt. “He was traced and during questioning, he disclosed that he was asked by Sallos to create an audio chat room in Clubhouse. He created a chat room and handed over the moderator key to Sallos. We have seized his mobile phone and served him a notice. He is joining the investigation in Delhi on Saturday evening,” a senior police officer said.

Police teams have been sent to four states to question others in connection with the case, said sources.

The discussion was recorded and shared online, prompting the Delhi Commission for Women to write to the police seeking action.

A senior police officer from the cyber cell said: “A team went to Kapoor’s house late last night. He used a fake ID on the app and created the group where he and 4-5 others made vulgar and lewd comments against Muslim women.”

Cyber cell officials said they have sent notices to the US-based company seeking details of the users/organisers of the group, and to Google Play Store to “keep a check” on such apps. An FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and 354 A (sexual harassment) has been registered in the matter.

As reported by The Indian Express, the Delhi Police had earlier identified 4-5 suspects as the ‘main speakers’ in the group. Acting on a separate complaint about the same group, the Mumbai Police crime branch has arrested three persons — Akash Suyal (19), Jaishnav Kakkar (21) and Yash Parashar (22) from Haryana.

When contacted, a Clubhouse spokesperson had said, “There is absolutely no place for hate or abuse on the platform. We invest significantly in keeping our community safe and take swift action against any violation of our policies… If and when a violation of our Community Guidelines is reported and confirmed, swift action is taken i.e. suspended or permanently removed from the platform, depending on the severity of the incident. In this instance, the room was reported and those involved in organising were quickly actioned…”