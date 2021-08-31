Man from Lucknow arrested for blackmailing minor girls on social media

A 23-year-old man has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow for allegedly approaching minor girls on Instagram posing as a girl and blackmailing them after making them send their obscene pictures and videos to him.

DCP (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused has been identified as Abdul Samad, an AC mechanic, and he was arrested from his house in Lucknow. “We have recovered his smartphone containing the details of many girls and their obscene videos and pictures. He learned about social sites from YouTube and also learned about some other applications like “Text Now”, wherein he used to send messages and made video calls to girls through international numbers like +1 (706) * **. He posed himself as an NRI from Canada and used the photos of a fair girl as profile pictures, which he had downloaded from the internet,” he said.

“When the girls used to send him their obscene videos and photos, he would blackmail them and also circulate the videos and photos on his personal groups. He has multiple Instagram accounts and used to keep on making new accounts so that he could not be traced,” Thakur said.

Thakur said the police received a complaint on July 27 from a 15-year-old girl, who informed that she made an Instagram account on her father’s cell phone, and came in touch with another girl. “She started talking with the girl and after a month, the girl sent several obscene pictures and videos to the complainant. The girl asked the complainant to return the favour. The complainant sent her obscene videos and photos to her. The complainant was asked to share her number and when she did that, she received a call from a man, who started blackmailing her,” he said.

The police added that after registering an FIR, they conducted their investigation with the help of technical surveillance and arrested the accused.