L&T fined Rs 5 lakh for violating dust control norms, says Gopal Rai

The Delhi government Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the contractor for the Pragati Maidan underpass project, for violating dust control norms.

“During an inspection, we found lots of dust at the site. The green net installed to control dust pollution is torn. There is no water in the tank of its anti-smog gun. We have imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on L&T,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

A notice has also been issued to the construction company, asking it to comply with the guidelines or pay Rs 5 lakh per day as penalty till it meets the guidelines. If it fails to do so in two days, a fine of Rs 5 lakh per day will be imposed on it, he said.

The environment department has constituted 31 teams to visit construction sites and monitor the situation.

In winters, dust is among the primary causes of pollution in the city.

“We have prepared a robust plan for running the anti-dust campaign in an organised manner throughout Delhi. For this purpose, all the government agencies of Delhi which take up construction work were called for a meeting on September 14. Private agencies were called for a meeting on September 17 as well. We had discussed a 14-point agenda with them. Post which, on September 21 and 22, public notices were published informing the guidelines. We have been running an awareness campaign for 15days now. On October 2, everyone was given a reminder. We have decided that now is the time for on-ground action,” Rai said.

Earlier in the day, Rai also launched the Dust Pollution Control Self Assessment Portal, which will help the government and construction firms monitor their sites closely.