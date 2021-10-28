L&T awarded contract for first Common Secretariat buildings in Central Vista

Engineering and construction major L&T on Wednesday was handed over the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings part of the new Common Central Secretariat under the Central Vista revamp plan.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Wednesday handed the letter of award for the first three integrated buildings to house central government ministries in the upcoming Central Vista project.

The financial bids for the contract opened earlier this month where L&T’s bid of Rs 3,141.99 crore was 3.47% less than the Central Public Works Department’s estimate of Rs 3,254 crore. The other bidders included Tata Projects Ltd. and NCC Ltd., who quoted 8.96% and 1.94% over the estimate respectively.

The tender inviting bids for the first three common secretariat buildings part of the Central Vista project at an estimated cost of ₹3,408 crore was first issued in May this year.

It invited technical bids for the two-stage tender process for three buildings to be constructed on the plot that houses the IGNCA that is proposed to be demolished and relocated to a new campus at Jamnagar House. A total of 10 common secretariat buildings have been planned to serve as offices for about 70,000 central government employees.

On September 28 a total of four firms submitted their bids for the project including Tata Projects, L&T, NCC Ltd. and Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, a U.P. government undertaking, which was disqualified for the financial bidding.