‘Few PCR vans, dark roads’: LSR students flag safety gaps after rape near campus

Students of Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College for Women have raised concerns about safety around the campus, including the “absence of PCR vans, a non-functional Pink Booth, lack of streetlights and vehicles occupying footpaths”.

This came after a 17-year-old was allegedly gangraped in a nearby DDA park and hours after a police encounter near the college’s back gate.

An online general body meeting was organised by the Students’ Union on Tuesday night to discuss these concerns, as many students live in the vicinity and regularly use the surrounding roads and lanes. The college has an intake of around 4,000 students.

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Police patrol vans

The availability of police assistance around the college was among the key concerns.

Students raised the alleged “unavailability of PCR vans, particularly around the college and during times when students may require police assistance” and a “non-functional Pink Booth”.

They also called for closer coordination between different agencies involved in student safety. The minutes recorded the need for “greater coordination between police officials, college administration, security guards and the Students’ Union so that student concerns can be directly communicated and followed up”.

Students also discussed approaching the police over why the college administration and security guards were not informed about the encounter in the early hours of Tuesday.

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‘Delayed communication’

Students also claimed there was “lack of timely communication regarding the incident”. They questioned why they were not informed about the police encounter when it had occurred several hours before the start of the college day, and why many of them learnt about it only after reaching campus.

The minutes said, “Given the seriousness of the incident and its implications for student safety, students felt that the administration should have proactively issued an official statement and communicated the situation to students at the earliest.”

They called for a clear, timely and reliable communication mechanism so that “students receive verified information and appropriate safety advisories without unnecessary delay”.

Vulnerable road stretches

Students flagged the back road as a particular safety concern, especially for those who leave campus late.

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“Streetlights on the back road are an important concern, as the road is regularly used by students for commuting, particularly by members of performing societies who may leave campus late in the evening,” the minutes state.

The installation and improvement of streetlights were also discussed.

Students also raised concerns about cabs and autos “occupying footpaths”, saying this made them uncomfortable while walking. They emphasised the importance of maintaining “accessible and safe pedestrian pathways”.

They also raised concerns about a vulnerable stretch towards Kailash Colony, suggesting that it be monitored regularly so they “do not feel unsafe or targeted”.

Security at college gates

According to the minutes, students expressed the need for heightening gate-level security.

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They called for “sensitisation workshops for security guards” and an “adequate number of guards at both college gates”. The minutes also stated that guards should be “active, vigilant and attentive to their surroundings, particularly during late hours”.

Students also sought “strict and consistent checking of individuals entering the college premises”.

Anusha Garg, president of the Students’ Union, said around 400 students attended the meeting.

“Safety cannot be something we start talking about only after something goes wrong,” she said.

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“Students should know what to look for before choosing a place, who to reach out to when something doesn’t feel right, and most importantly, feel that their concerns will actually be heard. For us now, the focus is on taking what students have shared and turning it into something practical and long-term,” Garg added.

The Students’ Union will hold a meeting with the principal, college administration and authorities to share the concerns. Separately, specific concerns of hostel students would also be taken up, the Students’ Union members said.

Police patrolling sought

The college administration said it was taking steps to strengthen security. Principal Kanika K Ahuja told The Indian Express, “Security personnel are deployed at all gates, and CCTV surveillance across the campus is being continuously monitored and strengthened.”

The Principal said the college was also in consultation with the nearby police station and had requested increased patrolling in the lanes adjoining the college, particularly around the back gate and nearby parks.

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“We have requested our faculty mentors and College Counsellor to remain available for any support students may require,” the Principal said.