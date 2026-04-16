LSR students protest Principal praising women quota in BJP video, she says ‘views are personal’

Students of Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) protested against Principal Dr Kanika K Ahuja on Wednesday after she appeared in a video posted on the BJP’s official Instagram handle praising the Women’s Reservation Bill.

The video, shared on April 13 on BJP’s ‘BJP4India’ Instagram handle as part of a series supporting the Bill, or ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, featured Ahuja describing the legislation as “a constitutional course correction” and “long overdue.” In the clip, she said the Bill reflects a shift “from women’s development to women-led development” and expressed hope that it would enable more women, including LSR students, to take on leadership roles.

The Bill aims to implement 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by the 2029 general election and increase Lok Sabha seats to 850, from 543.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday, Ahuja said the views expressed were personal. “The views were shared in the video in an individual capacity. While I hold the office of the Principal, it is important to distinguish between personal intellectual engagement with a social subject and a formal institutional communique. The participation was an exercise of personal opinion and does not constitute an official policy stance of LSR.”

“The college’s commitment to an apolitical environment refers to an absence of partisan affiliation not a detachment from critical social discourse. My support for the Women’s Reservation Bill is rooted in the fundamental principle of gender justice, a value central to this institution’s ethos. I view the Bill as a significant step toward empowering 50% of the population by ensuring their representation in the Lok Sabha. Analysing legislative moves that promote equity is an academic and social necessity, rather than a political contradiction,” she added.

On students alleging that some speakers and events are restricted on the campus in the name of neutrality, Ahuja said, “The selection of speakers and the organisation of events are decentralised processes at LSR. These decisions are primarily driven by the respective student societies in consultation with their faculty advisors. The administration’s role is to facilitate a safe and conducive environment for these activities.”

Asked how the administration is dealing with the current protest, Ahuja said, “We are engaged in an active and transparent dialogue with the student body. We recognise that within a vibrant academic community, there will naturally be a diversity of opinions, some in agreement and others in opposition.”

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“In fact, out of a population of 4,000 students, only around 175 students are questioning the video. Several have appreciated it and concurred with the views expressed in it. We view these disagreements as an opportunity for growth and mutual understanding. We are committed to resolving the current concerns through continued discussion and democratic engagement,” she added.

The protest on Wednesday saw students raising slogans against what they termed as “saffronisation” of the college. Holding placards that read “Feminism is political” and “Saffronisation se azadi,” the protesters demanded that the administration should stop inviting BJP leaders and discontinue events perceived to be backed by the party.

The Student Federation of India (SFI) also expressed support for the protesting students. In a statement posted on social media, SFI Delhi joint secretary Mehina Fathima said that “…using educational institutions as tools for propagating politics of BJP and RSS will not be tolerated by the student community”. The protest at LSR reflects concerns being raised across campuses, the statement added.