LSR students’ body invites BJP spokesperson to speak at Ambedkar Jayanti, then backtracks

An invitation to BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan to speak to students of Lady Shri Ram College on Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) was rescinded following opposition by some members of the student community.

Along with being a spokesperson for the BJP, Paswan is also Assistant Professor of Law at Patna University and advisor at the Dalit India Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He has also co-authored the book Makers of the Modern Dalit History with Sudarshan Ramabadran. Speaking to The Indian Express, Paswan called it “intolerance of the highest level”.

He had been invited by LSR’s SC/ST Cell to speak, over Zoom, on ‘Ambedkar beyond Constitution’. The cell consists of student coordinators who are elected every year.

On Tuesday morning, Paswan was informed by the student who had invited him that the talk had been cancelled because of an “outcry from the student body”.

“We regret to inform you that the talk that we had scheduled for Ambedkar Jayanti, on 14th April needs to be called off. There has been no such order from the administration, however, there has been a huge outcry from the student body stating their disagreement with this talk. This is a reaction based on a mix of recent developments in Karnataka and JNU. Since, we would like to refrain the atmosphere of the SC/ST Cell, especially LSR from becoming a political space instead of an academic one, it was in the best interest of the institution to cancel the event,” read the message informing him of the cancellation.

The coordinator of the cell who had extended the invitation to him told The Indian Express: “There are three other student coordinators along with me and everyone had agreed to invite him initially. However, when members of the student body objected and raised concerns, the other coordinators said we shouldn’t invite him. Since only I was in favour, we could not go through with it.”

Members of the college’s Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit were among those who had voiced their opposition. The SFI is CPI(M)’s student outfit.

“There was no campaigning around it but we did talk to members of the cell a few days back and put forward our concern that this person is from the BJP, a right-wing party which is against the interests of marginalized communities. At that time the response we had got was that we should not look at the individual only through the political party affiliation,” said a member of the SFI unit.

Paswan told The Indian Express: “I was invited almost a week ago and got a cancellation message just on Tuesday morning. This is intolerance of the highest level. I was willing to have a conversation, to engage with them… Apart from my political affiliation, I also come from an academic background, But even from a political perspective, it’s not correct to stop a person from engaging and speaking. I am a person from the Dalit community willing to speak on Dalit issues on a Dalit leader’s Jayanti. It’s not right.”