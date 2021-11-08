LSR student suicide: SFI to hold candlelight march today, revisit demands

A year after Aishwarya Reddy, a student of Lady Shri Ram College for Women, died by suicide, the Students Federation of India has decided to hold a candlelight march today and raise the demands it had back then.

Reddy died on November 2 last year in her family’s home in Telangana, citing financial problems being an impediment to her education. Her final note, her family and her request for help from actor Sonu Sood suggested that she found it difficult to keep up with her online classes and assignment submissions without a laptop, and had been stressed about having to vacate her hostel room last October in accordance with the college’s first-year policy.

The demands that SFI had raised include revoking the college’s policy of offering hostel facilities only to first year students, something it introduced in 2019. It had also asked that separate freeships be introduced only on the basis of need and not merit, a mechanism be developed to facilitate access of recorded class lectures for students, and that the college administration should ask the university administration to re-open the campus for all students.