LS MP, Union Minister, Punjabi face: Meet Harsh Malhotra, Delhi BJP chief

Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs, who has been appointed the new chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Delhi state unit, succeeded Gautam Gambhir as the party MP from the East Delhi seat in 2024.

Malhotra will take over charge of the party unit from the outgoing Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva around 3 pm on Thursday (May 28), party officials said.

The appointment of Malhotra, who was originally one of the faces of the BJP in Punjab, is intended to send out a positive signal to Punjabi voters in the capital, these officials said.

Malhotra has been a long-time worker of the BJP, and was active in municipal politics before the party fielded him from its East Delhi stronghold in the last Lok Sabha election.