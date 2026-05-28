LS MP, Union Minister, Punjabi face: Meet Harsh Malhotra, Delhi BJP chief

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs, who has been appointed the new chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Delhi state unit, succeeded Gautam Gambhir as the party MP from the East Delhi seat in 2024.
Malhotra will take over charge of the party unit from the outgoing Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva around 3 pm on Thursday (May 28), party officials said.
The appointment of Malhotra, who was originally one of the faces of the BJP in Punjab, is intended to send out a positive signal to Punjabi voters in the capital, these officials said.
Malhotra has been a long-time worker of the BJP, and was active in municipal politics before the party fielded him from its East Delhi stronghold in the last Lok Sabha election.
Malhotra won 52.33 per cent of the total vote, defeating Kuldeep Kumar, the AAP leader who is currently the MLA from Kondli. He polled 6.64 lakh votes against Kumar’s 5.71 lakh votes, a victory margin of 93,663 votes.
While Malhotra’s margin of victory was the smallest in terms of vote share among the seven BJP MPs who were elected to Lok Sabha from Delhi, he became the only MP from Delhi to become a part of the Union Council of Ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term.
Malhotra was the general secretary of the Delhi BJP when he was picked to contest the seat represented by Gambhir, the former India cricketer and head coach of the national side, in 2024. In 2025, he was given some responsibilities in West Bengal ahead of Assembly polls in that state.
Malhotra, who studied botany and later law at Delhi University, is known as a loyal “organisation man”. “He has been with the BJP from the beginning of his political career, and has loyally and silently worked for the party for decades,” a party official said.
Party leaders said the appointment of Malhotra would send a positive signal to Punjabis in the capital. “The BJP did not appoint a Punjabi face in a leadership role in Delhi following the Assembly elections (in 2025). A Mona Punjabi face was missing, even though the party has huge support among Punjabi voters,” a senior party leader said.
In Delhi, Malhotra has served as a former district president of the party in Navin Shahdara, and was elected as a councillor from East Delhi in 2017. He later rose to become Mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram