LPG supply uncertain, so a Noida restaurant experiments with induction

On Wednesday evening in a Chinese restaurant in Noida’s Sector 18, two chefs bent over the kitchen counter, working unusually hard to prepare a relatively simple order of vegetable hakka noodles.

The chefs are veterans of the kitchen – for years, they have stood in front of the large, roaring flame that is key to producing great Chinese dishes, their hands moving in fluid, natural motions.

What they are not used to is working with a heated plate, pressing buttons on the panel of an induction cooktop. This rhythm is new, the experience is unusual, and the chefs move uncertainly.

“It is tricky to cook a dish of noodles when you cannot toss the vegetables around in the wok, lifting and moving it over a superhot flame. As a result, the vegetables sometimes get soft and overcooked,” said Rajak Karikar, who has been a chef for the past 10 years.