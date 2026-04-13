LPG supply stable in Capital, pending backlogs being cleared: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday assured the residents of the Capital that LPG supply is under control, stating that around 1.11 lakh bookings were recorded and 1.3 lakh cylinders were delivered on Sunday. She added pending backlogs are also being cleared.
Gupta said that the distribution system across the national capital is functioning smoothly with availability of adequate stock and urged people not to panic and pay heed to rumours, and remain calm.
“On April 12, a total of 1,11,766 bookings were recorded, while the three oil marketing companies (OMCs) delivered 1,30,094 cylinders — well above the number of bookings. This indicates that pending backlogs are being cleared efficiently and that the supply chain is robust. The average delivery time has improved from 4.24 days earlier to 3.87 days, ensuring timely doorstep delivery,” the chief minister said.
On the commercial side, Delhi has been allocated 6,480 LPG (19-kg) cylinders per day. In comparison, the average daily offtake over the past week has been only 4,268 cylinders, including 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders — clearly showing that supply is exceeding demand — according to government data.
Gupta also appealed to all commercial LPG consumers, particularly users of 5-kg cylinders, to avoid unnecessary concern or stockpiling.
Besides, to facilitate access, the Food and Civil Supplies department is running a dedicated control room. Commercial consumers facing any difficulty in obtaining cylinders can contact 011-23379836 or 8383824659 between 9 am and 7 pm every day.
The government has also encouraged consumers and institutions to opt for piped natural gas (PNG) wherever available, as it provides a reliable and continuous fuel supply. Bulk users, such as hospitals and educational institutions, have been advised to shift to PNG at the earliest to enhance efficiency, safety and supply reliability.
“Additionally, consumers are being encouraged to consider electric or induction cooking mediums as a long-term alternative to ensure uninterrupted energy access,” said an official.
Further, Gupta reiterated that her government is closely monitoring the situation on a daily basis and remains fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted LPG supply across the Capital.
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