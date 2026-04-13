LPG supply stable in Capital, pending backlogs being cleared: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

On the commercial side, Delhi has been allocated 6,480 LPG (19-kg) cylinders per day. (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday assured the residents of the Capital that LPG supply is under control, stating that around 1.11 lakh bookings were recorded and 1.3 lakh cylinders were delivered on Sunday. She added pending backlogs are also being cleared.

Gupta said that the distribution system across the national capital is functioning smoothly with availability of adequate stock and urged people not to panic and pay heed to rumours, and remain calm.

“On April 12, a total of 1,11,766 bookings were recorded, while the three oil marketing companies (OMCs) delivered 1,30,094 cylinders — well above the number of bookings. This indicates that pending backlogs are being cleared efficiently and that the supply chain is robust. The average delivery time has improved from 4.24 days earlier to 3.87 days, ensuring timely doorstep delivery,” the chief minister said.