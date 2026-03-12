LPG supply normal, no shortage, says Delhi govt amid concerns over fuel disruptions due to tensions in West Asia

The government has also directed officials to ensure strict action against any instances of gas theft or black marketing. Delhi Police and Revenue Department officials have been specifically instructed to remain vigilant in this regard, said officials.

Amid concerns over potential disruptions in LPG supply triggered by the US-Israel-Iran conflict, Delhi government on Wednesday held a meeting with officials and stated that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol, diesel and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in the Capital.

A key review meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of Delhi to address rumours suggesting that LPG supplies could be disrupted in the Capital due to tensions in West Asia, officials said, adding that the situation was reviewed in detail.

Senior officials from the Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Delhi Police, the Revenue Department, Indraprastha Gas Limited and various oil marketing companies participated in the meeting.