LPG supply normal, no shortage, says Delhi govt amid concerns over fuel disruptions due to tensions in West Asia

Amid concerns over potential disruptions in LPG supply triggered by the US-Israel-Iran conflict, Delhi government on Wednesday held a meeting with officials and stated that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol, diesel and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in the Capital.
A key review meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of Delhi to address rumours suggesting that LPG supplies could be disrupted in the Capital due to tensions in West Asia, officials said, adding that the situation was reviewed in detail.
Senior officials from the Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Delhi Police, the Revenue Department, Indraprastha Gas Limited and various oil marketing companies participated in the meeting.
“Officials from Indraprastha Gas Limited informed the meeting that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, had issued an order on March 9, 2026. The order provides guidelines to ensure the proper and equitable distribution and availability of domestic PNG and CNG in priority sectors. They clarified that there is no shortage of domestic PNG in Delhi. At the same time, after revising supply priorities, nearly 80 percent uninterrupted gas supply has also been restored for industrial sectors,” said the Chief Minister’s Office in a statement .
According to officials, representatives of oil marketing companies stated that they have sufficient stock of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG available.
Although the LPG cylinder booking interval has been increased from 21 days to 25 days, consumers are still receiving cylinders at their homes within an average of two to three days after booking, officials added.
The meeting also noted that oil marketing companies have issued certain guidelines for the supply of commercial gas cylinders, under which educational institutions and hospitals are being given priority. Companies are making continuous efforts to ensure the smooth supply of commercial gas, officials said.
The government has also directed officials to ensure strict action against any instances of gas theft or black marketing. Delhi Police and Revenue Department officials have been specifically instructed to remain vigilant in this regard, said officials.
