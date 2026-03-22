LPG hoarding racket busted in Delhi, 3 held

Police officers said the accused failed to produce any valid licence for the storage or sale of LPG cylinders. (Representative Image)

The Delhi Police arrested three people for alleged hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders in the Mahipalpur area of the national capital on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Krishna, 33, Dinesh Sahu, 46, and Mithilesh, 39, all residents of Delhi but originally from Bihar. According to the police, they had been involved in the illegal supply of LPG cylinders in the area for the past three years.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the South-West district police conducted a raid and arrested the three individuals. During the operation, the police seized 70 domestic LPG cylinders – 54 filled and 16 used – and four commercial cylinders. A Tata Ace Gold vehicle, weighing machines, and gas transfer equipment were also seized during the raid.