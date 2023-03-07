Lower average PM2.5 level brings no respite as Delhi is most polluted city

While the average PM2.5 level in Delhi this winter was the lowest from 2018-19 onwards and the city has seen a lower peak level of PM2.5 levels this winter, the national capital was still the most polluted city in the NCR, according to an analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The analysis attributed the improvement to “a combined effect of meteorology and emergency action based on pollution forecasting”.

The average PM2.5 level in Delhi from October 1 to January 31 was 160 µg/m3, lower than the 193 µg/m3 recorded over the same period in 2018-19. Last winter, the city recorded a higher average of 171 µg/m3, while the winter of 2020-21 recorded an average of 186 µg/m3 and the average was 173 µg/m3 in the winter of 2019-20. Delhi’s average PM2.5 level this winter was found to be worse than Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ghaziabad, and out of 27 NCR towns and cities, Delhi had the highest average PM2.5 level.

The peak PM2.5 level this winter was found to be 401 µg/m3, around 26% lower than the highest recorded peak over the past four winters – 546 µg/m3 in 2019-20.

The analysis noted that despite an improvement this winter, pollution levels remained high with the highest average PM2.5 level of 211 µg/m3 for the season recorded at the Nehru Nagar monitoring station.

Among the pre-identified air pollution ‘hotspots’ in the city, the analysis said that hotspots located in North and East Delhi were the most polluted with Jahangirpuri being the most polluted neighbourhood with an average seasonal PM2.5 level of 201 µg/m3.

The analysis noted: “Despite the decline, Delhi continues to remain the most polluted among the cities and towns of NCR. This downward trend will have to be sustained with much stronger action on vehicles, industry, waste burning, construction, solid fuel and biomass burning to meet the clean air standard.”