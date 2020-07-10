Delhi: Lounge managers at T-3 held for ‘sexually harassing’ woman

Representatives of the private lounge did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment despite repeated attempts. (Representational) Representatives of the private lounge did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment despite repeated attempts. (Representational)

Police have arrested the general manager and duty manager of a private lounge at the IGI Airport after a 26-year-old woman alleged that she was sexually harassed by the men.

DCP (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said the woman filed a complaint against her seniors on Tuesday after she was removed from her job earlier in the day. “She told us that both the seniors had been harassing her for months. We registered an FIR under sections of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation and arrested the two men on Thursday.” Police said further investigation is on.

The woman said she worked at the private lounge in Terminal 3 of IGI airport. The complaint states that the woman was removed from her job on Tuesday as she couldn’t “give sexual favours” to the senior managers.

Sarvottam Jaipuriar, manager of media Relations at GMR-DIAL, which operates the Delhi airport, said, “Though the Airport is managed by us, the private lounge doesn’t come under us.”

In her complaint to police, the woman said the senior managers “have been sexually abusing her for six months” and that she somehow managed to escape from their “trap”.

“The general manager (GM) used to follow me… Once, when I tried to change my uniform at LA-01, he pushed me into a room and told me that he wouldn’t let me go. I pushed him back and rushed to a colleague and asked him to drop me home. But he caught me from behind… He is looking for a way to throw me out of the company,” alleged the woman in her complaint.

She alleged that after this incident, her duty manager (DM) approached her and said it was a “golden chance to impress” the other manager through sexual favours. “He then touched me inappropriately. I wanted to slap him but didn’t because he is a senior and told him to behave,” she alleged in the complaint.

The woman also shared details about an incident that took place on March 24, when the duty manager allegedly called her in the morning shift and misbehaved and sexually harassed her.

She also claimed her seniors were forcing her to come for specific shifts. “When the Airport reopened on May 25, they called me when many of the staffers were sitting at home,” the woman claimed.

