Amid loudspeaker row, Gurgaon mosque among 11 structures sealed

A week after Hindu outfits raised objections against the use of a loudspeaker at a mosque in Gurgaon’s Sheetla Mata Colony, the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) Wednesday sealed the establishment, claiming it lies within 300 metres of the Indian Air Force ammunition depot and hence new construction is restricted there, as per a 2015 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Apart from the mosque, 10 other structures were sealed. “The building was among 11 structures built in the restricted area that were sealed in the presence of police,” said MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav, adding that the drive was “routine”. Members of the Muslim community, however, said the move was meant to target them.

“The mosque was empty because the imaam had gone outside… A team came and sealed the premises around 1 pm…,” claimed Haji Shehzad Khan, chairman of the Muslim Ekta Manch. “We are going to protest outside the mosque through the night, and intend to meet the commissioner and deputy commissioner tomorrow, not to give a memorandum but to submit a notice. If the issue is not resolved, one of us will commit suicide each day. If we are not being allowed to live with respect, what is the point?” he said.

The mosque is three storeys, and members of the community claim to have been reading the namaz for the last two years. While 20 -25 people come to offer namaz five times a day, the number rises to over 100 during Friday prayers. Last week, members of Hindu outfits had submitted a letter to the SHO of sector 5 police station alleging that a loudspeaker at the mosque was disturbing residents. Members of the Muslim community had agreed to reduce the volume, but alleged Hindu outfits were not satisfied.

