Loudspeaker row: Gupta writes to CM, AAP says in favour of ‘repealing’

The Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday said it “in principle agrees with the concept of repealing loudspeakers from every religious institution and centres of faith alike”. The party’s statement comes against the backdrop of BJP leaders, including MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta, seeking removal of loudspeakers from religious places. While Verma wrote to the L-G in this regard, Gupta wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the party said: “The Aam Aadmi Party in principle agrees with the concept of repealing loudspeakers from every religious institution and centres of faith alike. The matter is subject to Delhi Police’s jurisdiction, which comes under BJP’s Central Government. Thus, we urge the BJP to seek action on the same from the Delhi Police itself.”

Earlier in the day, responding to a query at a press conference, AAP MLA Atishi said her party will “definitely oppose” any move to remove loudspeakers from religious places in Delhi.

Asked whether the AAP will oppose loudspeakers being removed from Delhi’s temples and mosques, the MLA from Kalkaji said: “First, I want to ask Adesh Gupta why he wrote this letter to Arvind Kejriwal and not the Delhi Police, which comes under his own (BJP) government?”

She added: “Aur dusri baat, bilkul virodh karenge. Logon ki aastha chahe Ramlila ho, chahe Sundarkand ho, inse judi hui hai. Ab aap humein ye batayenge kya, ki hum jagran nahi kar sakte hain? Ab aap humein ye batayenge kya ki ab hum Sundarkand ka paath nahi kar sakte hain? Ab aap humein ye batayenge kya ki hum Hanuman Chalisa ka paath nahi kar sakte hain? Ye Adesh Gupta ji kaun hote hain humari aastha ke saath khilwaad karne waale? (And secondly, we will definitely oppose it. Be it Ramlila, Sundarkand, people’s faith is attached to these. Will you (Gupta) tell us we can’t do jagran? Will you tell us we can’t do Sundarkand recitation? Will you tell us we can’t do Hanuman Chalisa recitation? Who is Adesh Gupta to play with our faith?”

As the loudspeaker row simmers in Maharashtra, and with Uttar Pradesh taking down loudspeakers from thousands of places of worship, Gupta on Tuesday wrote a letter to the CM urging him to “adhere to the Supreme Court order and remove loudspeakers from religious places across the city”.

And on Monday, in separate letters to the L-G, Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and municipal commissioners, BJP MP Verma had written, “As per the order of the Supreme Court, loudspeakers at all religious places should be either removed or the volume should be kept at a permissible level…”