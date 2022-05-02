Loudspeaker politics reaches Delhi, BJP MP asks L-G to check religious places

As the row over the use of loudspeakers at religious places in Maharashtra simmers, West Delhi MP and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma Monday requested L-G Anil Baijal for action in Delhi along the lines of Uttar Pradesh.

In separate letters to the L-G, Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and municipal commissioners, Verma said, “As per the order of the Supreme Court, loudspeakers at all religious places should be either removed or the volume should be kept at a permissible level so that the sound is heard on the premises and there is no disruption of peace, especially for students, seriously ill patients and neighbouring people.”

The UP government has followed the SC order appropriately, Verma said, adding, “The same needs to be done by other states as well.”

“It’s requested that necessary instructions be given to the officials concerned, on the lines of the UP government, so that people can have a peaceful atmosphere,” Verma added in his letter.

Asked if it was for all religious structures, Verma told The Indian Express, “I have till now mostly heard Masjids using loudspeakers daily.”

Attaching the letter, he tweeted, “I have written letters… stating that religious places are being misused, loudspeaker noise is increasing and harmony is deteriorating. The Delhi government is standing with such people. Therefore, like Uttar Pradesh, there is a need to take action in Delhi at the earliest,” he said.

A statewide drive to remove unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and set the volume of others within permissible limits began on April 25 in Uttar Pradesh.

The UP government said it has removed over 10,900 “illegal” and “unauthorised” loudspeakers till Wednesday, following directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to implement guidelines laid down by courts on the issue.

Most of the loudspeakers removed have been from Lucknow (2,395) and Gorakhpur (1,788) zones, officials said. More than 35,000 loudspeakers across the state have been brought under prescribed decibel limits, they said.

The Maharashtra government has, meanwhile, asked the Centre to come up with rules for the use of loudspeakers at religious places across the country after the all-party meeting convened to discuss the issue Monday. It also said a delegation will go to meet the Centre’s representatives to discuss the same.