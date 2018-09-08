Loudspeaker in mosque: Outfits meet SDM

“We met SDM Sanjiv Singla to protest against the use of loudspeakers at a three-storey house. We also handed over a memorandum, addressed to the deputy commissioner,” said Rajiv Mittal, national general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal. “We met SDM Sanjiv Singla to protest against the use of loudspeakers at a three-storey house. We also handed over a memorandum, addressed to the deputy commissioner,” said Rajiv Mittal, national general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal.

Two days after members of the Muslim community and Hindu outfits were summoned by the Station House Officer of Gurgaon’s Sector 5 police station to discuss a complaint registered by the latter against the use of loudspeakers at a mosque, representatives of Hindu outfits met the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Friday.

“We met SDM Sanjiv Singla to protest against the use of loudspeakers at a three-storey house. We also handed over a memorandum, addressed to the deputy commissioner,” said Rajiv Mittal, national general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Kranti Dal.

SDM Singla said, “I have forwarded the memorandum to the DC and also asked officers to conduct a site visit…” On allegations by Hindu outfits that permission was not sought for prayers at the site, Singla said: “The house is a private establishment… administration’s permission is not required”.

On Friday afternoon, prayers were peacefully offered at the mosque under police protection and in the presence of a duty magistrate, who had been deployed to ensure law and order was maintained.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, when members of the Muslim community and Hindu outfits were summoned by the Station House Officer of Sector 5 police station to discuss a complaint registered by the latter against the use of the loudspeaker.

