Loud sound, cloud of dust: Students, locals form human chain; first responders recall moments after building collapse

Students who live in the PG accommodations near the building which collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday wait near the site of the incident as rescue operations continued overnight. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Barely a few minutes after the rescue operations started in South-west Delhi’s Satya Niketan where a building collapsed on Sunday, students living in nearby paying guest (PG) accommodations and others formed a human chain. Bricks, stone slabs, broken chairs, pillows and mattresses were cleared after being pulled out of the debris so students, who were trapped, could be spotted and rescued faster.

Deepak Kumar (21) was at a fast food outlet when, he said, he heard a loud sound.

“I was in the washroom. My owner rushed out. There was a cloud of dust and nothing was visible. People quickly shut their shops. We ran and pulled out the owners of two shops that were in front of the building (that collapsed). One ran a paan stall, the other sold electrical goods. We also removed some vehicles. There was an old man whose leg was stuck. He was screaming for help. We pulled him, but we could hear people crying and shouting from inside … the mud made their rescue difficult,” he said.