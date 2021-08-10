Lost parrot gives company to apartment staff in Gurgaon

The number of students on ‘Hope Bus’ has doubled since the lockdown in 2020. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The maintenance office at Gurgaon’s Godrej Summit Society had an unlikely visitor last week — while most people walked through the door, this guest flew right in.

With a blue patch on its head, a parrot has now made the building office its temporary home. Though no one knows where it came from, the employees are making sure that the lost bird feels at home.

A few day ago, the housing society employees and residents spotted a unique-looking bird on the premises. The parrot soon reached the area close to the maintenance office and was guided carefully inside by the guards. The bird perched itself atop one of the desks as it tried to register its surroundings. The parrot, jittery first, soon became acquainted with the new environment.

One of the staff members said, “The Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary is a few kilometres away. It’s possible that the bird came from there. But the way it behaves with us and it’s responses suggest it could be domesticated. We are hoping someone will come looking for it. Meanwhile, we are ensuring good care of the bird.”

The office employees have refrained from switching on their fans fearing it could hurt the bird. The parrot shows a lot of activity during the day and makes short flights to different corners of the room. At other times, it can be seen hopping from files of papers to the printer as work in the office continues.

The bird prefers to nibble whatever is offered. On Monday evening, the bird was munching on mashed samosa placed in a saucer. The employees claimed it particularly likes Maggi and sips on tea.

The bird has been identified as a blue fronted Amazon parrot found predominantly in South America. The parrot has a silver ring on its foot, which has the number 2019 embedded on it. Beyond the green shade, the bird also has red coloured feathers, which are visible in its wing span. As one approaches, the bird quickly climbs on to the person’s shoulder, biting the shirt on its way for support.

“We have given the bird the entire office for its freedom. The windows and gaps have also been shut in a way the bird doesn’t escape because it might be attacked by stray animals. Our primary concern still remains that the rightful owner approaches us,” said an employee.

The caretakers will approach government officials for further information.