‘Lost faith in Safdarjung’: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife seeks urgent hearing to shift him to private hospital

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, on Sunday sought urgent hearing before the Delhi High Court to shift fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of their choice.

Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for three weeks at Jantar Mantar, was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital following the orders of the Delhi High Court.

Angmo said she has lost faith in Safdarjung Hospital and flagged authenticity of medical test reports conducted on Wangchuk.

“I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital. The hospital told us @Wangchuk66

’s potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening. Yet, in its public health bulletin, it conveniently omitted the actual number, referring only to “decreasing potassium levels.” An independent laboratory test reported 3.5, well within the normal range,” she said in a social media post.