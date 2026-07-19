‘Lost faith in Safdarjung’: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife seeks urgent hearing to shift him to private hospital

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Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, on Sunday sought urgent hearing before the Delhi High Court to shift fasting activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital to a private hospital of their choice.
Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for three weeks at Jantar Mantar, was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital following the orders of the Delhi High Court.
Angmo said she has lost faith in Safdarjung Hospital and flagged authenticity of medical test reports conducted on Wangchuk.
“I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital. The hospital told us @Wangchuk66
’s potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening. Yet, in its public health bulletin, it conveniently omitted the actual number, referring only to “decreasing potassium levels.” An independent laboratory test reported 3.5, well within the normal range,” she said in a social media post.
I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital.
The hospital told us @Wangchuk66’s potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening. Yet, in its public health bulletin, it conveniently omitted the actual number, referring only to “decreasing…
— Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 19, 2026
Officials at the Safdarjung Hospital said Wangchuk remains “conscious and clinically stable”, but is showing signs of dehydration and continues to refuse oral and intravenous fluid therapy despite repeated counselling.
Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s health update as on 8.30 AM | Sonam Wangchuk is being given the required medical intervention at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital. His vital parameters are stable at present; however, his blood parameters remain marginally altered, and considering the… pic.twitter.com/cgXzoToPbJ
— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026
Meanwhile, Angmo claimed that the hospital has refused to discharge Wangchuk or allow the family to shift him to a private hospital of their choice.
“With around 30 police personnel stationed on our floor and well over 100 across the hospital, our movement is severely restricted. It is not medical care. It is illegal detention,” she said, adding, “If anything happens to Sonam, the hospital authorities and the government must bear full responsibility”.
She said she has sought an urgent heading and “moved the High Court” seeking permission to shift the activist to a private hospital “before his health deteriorates further”.
On Saturday, Angmo said that nothing should be given to her husband orally or intravenously without her consent. She said that doctors who have been attending to Wangchuk through the period of his fast were being denied access to him.
In a message shared by Angmo, Sonam Wangchuk has reiterated his support for the July 20 march, calling it “India’s 2nd Freedom Movement”. “March to the Parliament. Please make it a big success. Sent through Gitanjali from my illegal detention at Safdarjung,” the activist’s social media message read.
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