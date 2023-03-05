Lost between Delhi’s hospitals

Last week, Saira, a three-year-old who was hit by an SUV in South Delhi’s Delhi Cantt, died of her injuries after she was, according to her family, turned away from three hospitals. Her case is indicative of a larger malaise in the capital’s healthcare system — an ineffective referral system and lack of coordination among prominent hospitals, which often leaves patients running pillar to post.

In what could be the first step to address this, AIIMS Delhi is set to partner with two hospitals — Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka and NDMC’s Charak Palika Hospital — for a referral facility on a pilot basis from next month. The decision to evolve a formal referral system between government hospitals was taken at a meeting between AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas and L-G V K Saxena Friday. The director had held a similar meeting last year with medical directors/superintendents of prominent city hospitals.

Under the referral system, patients can be shifted to hospitals in Delhi following proper coordination. It includes reverse and forward referrals — under the former, patients, after being stabilised, can be shifted to smaller hospitals while under forward referrals, the patient can be shifted to a higher institute from a peripheral hospital.

According to sources, a dashboard is also in the works to provide real-time information about availability of beds in hospitals. “Need for real-time emergency bed availability of all hospitals; integrated unified dashboard of bed status; human network to communicate between hospitals before referrals; two-way referral of critical and non-critical cases; and training programme to develop expertise were some of the things that were discussed in the meeting,” said an official.

Among the prominent hospitals, AIIMS and Lok Nayak see a daily average patient load in the emergency department of 866 and 800 respectively.

Caught in the middle

Top hospitals in the capital such as Safdarjung, RML and Lok Nayak often struggle with a never-ending stream of patients that are either referred from one hospital to another, or from peripheral government and private hospitals.

This lack of coordination occasionally leads to delay in treatment. Consider the case of six-year-old Virat Singh, son of a grocery store owner from Haldwani. After he was diagnosed with typhoid, local doctors suggested that he be taken to Delhi for treatment on January 5. For the next five days, the family shuttled between four hospitals in search of an ICU bed, with Virat eventually succumbing to the illness.

On January 6, the family first went to Lok Nayak hospital, but were told there was no vacant ICU bed in the paediatric department. “We were there for almost three hours. A duty doctor did a basic check-up and asked us to get the formalities done. But we were later told there are no ICU beds available,” said Virat’s uncle Bhuvan Rawat.

As Virat’s condition worsened, the family rushed him to a private hospital. “Virat was there for two days… doctors shifted him to the ICU but his condition wasn’t improving… We were told the treatment will cost around Rs 50 lakh… We didn’t know how to manage that,” said Rawat.

Doctors asked the family to take the child to Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital, where they were again told there aren’t ICU beds available. “We finally went to RML Hospital, where Virat died.”

Kalawati Saran and Lok Nayak authorities did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

In another case, a child who sustained burns and was taken to Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya emergency was told to go to Lok Nayak. Dr Ritu Saxena, deputy medical superintendent at Lok Nayak, said there was no paperwork done by the hospital that referred the child, who is now doing better. “He required basic medical care but was turned away,” she said.

When contacted, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya officials said they do not have a burns department.

A prescription

According to a study published in July 2022 by doctors at AIIMS, Safdarjung and Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, sub-standard referral systems adopted by peripheral healthcare centres and private hospitals put newborns and children under five at risk. The study said that 20% of 246 consecutive paediatric referral cases (62 newborns, 52 infants, and 132 children aged between 1 and 5 years) that came to Safdarjung Hospital witnessed mortality within 48 hours.

Dr Rohan Krishnan, president of the Federation of All India Medical Association, said the problem lies with peripheral hospitals and primary health centres where even basic things like Plaster of Paris are not available and patients are asked to go to a tertiary-care hospital. He said the government must increase beds and create a network between hospitals to facilitate patients.

According to Dr Ritu Saxena, almost all hospitals in the capital make referrals without prior intimation or support.

Dr B L Sherwal, Medical Superintendent at Safdarjung Hospital, said developing a proper referral system requires manpower, a digital platform and coordination between central and state government-run hospitals. “It is possible only if everyone comes on board and focuses on patient care.”

Sources from the office of the Director General of Health Services said that in 2021, a need was felt to establish a proper referral system among three central government hospitals and AIIMS and relevant orders were issued. However, implementation is missing.

A former DGHS official who spoke on condition of anonymity said creation of a dedicated emergency medicine department will result in availability of dedicated and trained manpower.

“In any case, once a patient arrives in an emergency of any major hospital, requisite timely emergency care must be delivered no matter what; and if referral is required, safe transfer of the patient to the hospital where he/she is being referred must be ensured by referring hospital. Merely asking the patient and attendant to take the patient away is unethical and unacceptable. Safe transfer by hospital with trained nurse or EMT will prevent avoidable mortalities of emergency patients, besides reposing faith of public in our healthcare system,” the official said.