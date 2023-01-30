‘Symptom of massive loss of democratic space’: AISA on DU forming disciplinary committee after attempt to screen BBC documentary on Modi

All India Students’s Association (AISA) unit of Delhi University released a statement Sunday on the seven-member disciplinary committee formed by the DU to enforce discipline and maintain law and order on the campus after students attempted to screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The statement said, “The formation of this committee is a symptom of the massive loss of democratic space in the university…This committee is only a continuation of the rising attack on the public universities of India. From JNU to Jamia, HCU to DU, the government’s plan to destroy all democracy and debate and all ethics of a university stand exposed.”

In the statement, the AISA unit also highlighted how no such committee was formed when members of the right-wing student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were allegedly attacking students, “Why the university remained silent when the Delhi Police filed FIRs against the students in the past two years?”

It further said, “AISA declares that no amount of surveillance and vendetta from the administration will stop the students from raising their voice! The university will not be made into a cantonment!”

On Saturday, a day after students were detained from Delhi University’s Arts Faculty over attempted screenings of the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, the varsity constituted the seven-member committee to “enforce discipline and maintain law and order in the University”.

Earlier, on Friday, 24 students from the Arts Faculty were detained by the police. There was a scuffle between the university’s security personnel and students. Two screenings of the documentary were scheduled to be held at Delhi University, one by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and another by the Bhim Army Student Federation. The DU administration said Friday that no permission was given for either screening.

Screening of the documentary also ran into trouble at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia last week.