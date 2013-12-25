Losing candidates return to grassroots

As the Aam Aadmi Party gears up to form the government in Delhi,its 28 MLAs have been under the spotlight. However,the partys 42 candidates who lost the election refused to be left behind as they drew up constituency-level plans and prepared themselves to bring government schemes to the people.

Even as they wait for the party to define their roles after government formation,these candidates have started working towards implementing AAPs concept of swaraj in their constituencies through formation of mohalla sabhas.

In Okhla,AAP candidate Irfanullah Khan is calling meetings of residents welfare associations to understand their issues. The Swaraj Bill might take some time to be passed but preparations have to be made at the locality-level beforehand. In the Okhla constituency,there will be at least 40 mohalla sabhas. As a precursor to the mohalla sabhas,we are holding several meetings in areas where local-level issues are being discussed, Khan said.

Seeing the outcome of the Delhi polls,AAP candidates said there has been a rise in party memberships in constituencies where the party lost polls.

AAP candidate from Bijwasan constituency,Devinder Kumar Sehrawat,said he was waiting for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to define their roles,but his work towards facilitating delivery of schemes to the people in his constituency had not been side-tracked.

I have been working with the farmers in villages of Bijwasan for nearly five years. I was not an MLA then. The results of the Delhi elections will not affect my commitment to the people. Since the Aam Aadmi Party has come to power,itll become easier to bring the constituency-level issues to the governments attention, Sehrawat said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App