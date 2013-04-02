Looking forward to playing on SA tracks: Dhawan

India’s new batting sensation Shikhar Dhawan reckons the bouncy tracks in South Africa will suit his style but he will still work on specific batting drills to make the adjustments when the Indian team embarks on a tour of the country at the end of the year.

“It will obviously be a big challenge to perform in South African conditions but I will relish that challenge. I have always loved batting on strips that offer bounce. I enjoy facing the fast bowlers. In fact greater the pace of the bowlers  late 140 kms to early 150 kms  better it is,” Dhawan said on Monday.

Having scored a magnificent 187 against Australia on debut,the 27-year-old Dhawan feels that there is still some time left to prepare for the South Africa tour. “It’s in November end,so there is still some time left and a lot of cricket to be played. But we will certainly have to prepare well for the series. There are specific batting drills that I need to practise before I get ready for the challenge,” said Dhawan,who is missing out on the first part of IPL due to fractured knuckle.

“I expect to get fit in another two weeks time and hope to play the IPL from the second phase. Right now,I came to Hyderabad to meet the team but I am flying back to Australia today,” he said.

Dhawan is one Indian batsman who has faced world’s No 1 pacer Dale Steyn in the nets for the last couple of seasons while playing for erstwhile Deccan Chargers but he does not think that it would be a major factor when they square up against each other in the Test series. “Yes,I have faced Dale a lot in the nets but that won’t be of any consequence when we face him in a match situation. I am confident of doing well but I don’t want to look that far ahead,” the Delhi opener said.

