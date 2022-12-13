scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Daily video calls, no meeting with public and guards outside home: A look at bail conditions imposed on Umar Khalid

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted a week’s interim bail to Umar Khalid and asked him to surrender on December 30.

umar khalid news, indian expressUmar Khalid. (File)
From making daily video calls to an investigating officer to staying inside his home while guards keep a watch outside, former JNU student Umar Khalid will have to abide by strict conditions imposed by a Delhi court that granted him interim bail for one week to attend his sister’s wedding.

The conditions were imposed by the court to allay the prosecution’s fears that Umar Khalid may influence witnesses while out on interim bail.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat has imposed the following conditions on Umar Khalid:

* Upon his release, Umar shall not get in touch with any of the witnesses nor tamper with the evidence and will provide his mobile number to the investigating officer and shall keep his mobile phone on till the period of interim bail.

* He will video call the investigating officer daily during the period of interim bail.

* During the interim bail period, the accused shall not talk or give any interview to any media, including social media.

Also Read |Why Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi were discharged in a Delhi riots case

* He shall not meet the members of the public.

* He will be entitled to interact with his family members, relatives and friends during the marriage ceremony, but during his entire interim bail period, he shall remain at his home except to attend marriage functions on December 26, 27 and 28 at the designated place.

* The police may guard the house from the outside, but shall not go inside the house.

The court has asked Umar Khalid to surrender himself on December 30 before the jail superintendent concerned who shall thereafter file a report before the court.

Don't miss |SC clarifies observations made on Sharjeel Imam in HC verdict on Umar Khalid will not prejudice former’s case

Umar Khalid had moved court seeking interim bail for 14 days to attend his sister’s wedding. His lawyers had orally told the court that he will not talk to the media or meet the public if allowed to attend the wedding.

The police told the court that Umar Khalid is “very likely to spread misinformation by use of social media during his interim bail period which cannot be prevented and is likely to cause unrest in society and he may also influence witnesses”.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 01:17:18 pm
