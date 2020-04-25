Long lines at Delhi-Noida border, officials say will be resolved soon

Vehicles in line to enter Noida from Delhi. Vehicles in line to enter Noida from Delhi.

Gopal Kumar set out from Shakarpur on his scooter, with a box labeled ‘most urgent essential items for COVID-19’, and headed to Noida Friday afternoon — only to turn back after being stopped by authorities at the Delhi-Noida border.

“I had to deliver masks, gloves and sanitisers to a dispensary inside BHEL, Sector 16, but I was not allowed to enter Noida. When the lockdown was implemented, I had applied for a pass but was told I do not need it in order to deliver medical items. After the new order was passed, I applied again but my pass is pending. The goal is to contain the spread of COVID-19 but the exact opposite is happening,” said the delivery boy.

On Tuesday, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration sealed the border to contain the virus spread and said essential service providers will be allowed entry — provided they have a UP pass. While movement from Noida to Delhi was unhindered for essential service workers, they were being stopped while returning home.

Authorities said the Delhi and Noida administrations have different rules. “Doctors and officials having COVID-19 duty passes issued by Government of India and Delhi are exempted. If the vehicle bears COVID-19 passes issued by the authorities, then ID card issued by concerned hospital or government authority will suffice,” said Suhas LY, DM Gautam Budh Nagar. A senior police official said that all issues will be “resolved” in the coming days.

Dr Varun Chitranj, on COVID-19 duty at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Patparganj, said, “After working 24 hours, I’m being stopped from going to my home in Sector 144. If they were going to stop us, why did they allow us to go to Delhi in the first place?”

A guard at the border also claimed several healthcare workers, including doctors, were not allowed to travel from Delhi to hospitals in Noida.

Tensions rose as more vehicles were stopped, including a bus ferrying 30 nurses from Apollo Hospital. “Nurses on COVID-19 duty are quarantined at hostels. But what about us? Now we are told we cannot return home,” said Anjana Devi, a nurse on the bus.

Several bank employees argued with officers to let them pass. Samiksha Singh, who works at SBI, said, “It seems like we will have to spend the night here. I stay in Sector 23… We have never been stopped before.”

Authorities made exceptions for ambulances and patients. Ruchi Goyal, a resident of Noida’s Sector 15, was driving back from Goyal Hospital when she was asked for a discharge summary. “I went to the hospital as I had internal bleeding… and was admitted for a night. I just have a prescription.” After speaking to the doctors, police let her pass.

After hours of waiting, some turned to go back to Delhi while others stayed put. At 6.30 pm, authorities asked people to sign an undertaking stating that they will not attempt to travel to Noida without a pass from tomorrow. Dr Deepak Singh, who works in the pathology department at ESI Hospital, said, “We should not be asked to do this. We will not go to the hospital from tomorrow if we have to face a similar situation.”

