Lokniti CSDS MCD polls survey: Women’s safety to Delhi’s infrastructure — what voters think

Written by Aaliyia Malik & Nishtha Gupta

Infrastructure and corruption are often contentious issues in any election. In the case of Delhi, additionally, the question of women’s safety assumes significance. As the AAP advertises its governance model, voters’ assessment on these three issues assume importance.

Overall, there is a positive assessment of the AAP’s performance in the case of infrastructure of the NCR (table 1). More than half of the respondents agreed that the condition of the water supply in their area has improved, but when it comes to the quality of drinking water supply in the capital, only 38% opined that the quality has improved. In the case of conditions of drains and sewers in Delhi, nearly two-fifths reported that there has been an improvement in the drainage and sewer facilities.

Nearly 65% of Delhi voters were also of the opinion that the condition of power supply has improved.

With the capital city being a massive metropolitan area with multiple highways, roads are an essential means of transportation and communication. Overall, nearly 46% of those surveyed reported that the condition of roads in their area has improved.

Overall, there is a positive assessment of the AAP’s performance in the case of infrastructure of the NCR. Overall, there is a positive assessment of the AAP’s performance in the case of infrastructure of the NCR.

At the first glance, it seems that there is a decline in positive perceptions if we compare these with the study conducted in 2020 during Delhi Assembly elections. But when we look at the responses of those who said that the condition was as good as it was two years ago, it can be said that people rate the AAP government positively.

Further, there is a difference in opinion with respect to the condition of water supply across different localities. More people from low-income localities believe there is an improvement in basic infrastructure in their localities as compared to people living in upper-income localities in the last two years (table 2).

Advertisement

The national capital has long been infamous as being unsafe for women. Given that the police do not come under the control of the Delhi government led by AAP, it remains to be seen how the issue plays out in the upcoming MCD polls to be held on December 4.

Nearly one in two Delhiites believe that the situation has worsened over the past years — 46% of people said the condition of women’s safety has worsened or remained as bad as it was before. One-third (35%) of the people believe that it has improved in 2022 and one in every ten (12%) said it remained as good as it was earlier (table 3).

However, a marginally higher percentage of women (37%) as compared to men (34%) believe that their safety has improved.

Advertisement

The data also indicated that people living in poor localities were more likely to believe that women’s safety has improved as compared to those living elsewhere. While 52% of people from poorer sections of the city reported feeling safer, only 19% of respondents living in richer localities believed there was an improvement in their safety.

With the BJP’s blitzkrieg on allegations of corruption forming the backdrop for these polls, more than half (52%) felt AAP was very or at least somewhat corrupt. For every one respondent who said it was very corrupt, two said it was somewhat corrupt. A little over one thirds (38%) said it was not very corrupt or not at all corrupt.

(The authors are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS)