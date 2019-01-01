Delhi: Lok Sabha secretariat employee dies of suspected swine flu

A 39-year-old research assistant working at the Lok Sabha Secretariat, suspected to be suffering from swine flu, died in the capital on Saturday. As per official figures, two swine flu deaths have been reported from Delhi till December 9, 2018.

Advertising

The man was brought to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Saturday morning, and later taken to BL Kapur Hospital. “The patient was identified as suffering from a suspected case of swine flu. As this required an isolation ward, and with our ICUs occupied, we referred him back to RML Hospital which is designated to deal with such cases,” said a doctor from BLK hospital.

Dr Nutan Mehta, emergency in-charge at RML Hospital, said: “The patient came to the hospital early morning with cold and breathlessness and was advised to visit the out-patient department (OPD) for further treatment. As per our records, the family then took him to BLK hospital and returned again in the evening. But by the time our doctors checked on him, he was already dead.”

The Centre-run hospital has reported 13 swine flu cases and two deaths since January 2018.

Advertising

According to a report compiled by the National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi has reported 136 cases till December 9.

Safdarjung Hospital has reported nine swine flu cases in the last six months. “Four patients survived. They were from outside Delhi,” said Dr S Charkrabati, head of respiratory medicine department, Safdarjung Hospital.

Experts added that the number of such cases will rise in the coming days due to the dip in temperature. “We are witnessing a rise in the number of patients with viral fever, body ache, vomiting and cough,” said Dr SP Byotra, senior consultant, department of internal medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.