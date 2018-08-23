Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Lok Sabha polls incoming, AAP faces crisis of trusted faces

The departure of senior leaders Ashutosh and Khetan have led to a decrease in the number of trusted senior leaders.

Written by Mallica Joshi | New Delhi | Updated: August 23, 2018 1:36:21 am
Ashish Khetan resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday. (Express Photo/File)

The exit of a second senior leader from the Aam Aadmi Party this month, along with other leaders being engrossed in the Lok Sabha election campaign, seems to have created a “crisis of trusted personnel” within the party, sources said.

Rubbishing murmurs that Ashish Khetan quit as he was not being considered for a Lok Sabha ticket, party leaders said he had refused to contest when he was approached — echoing his comments on Wednesday.

The departure of senior leaders Ashutosh and Khetan, however, have led to a decrease in the number of trusted senior leaders.

“Of the senior party leaders, some quit while others are busy in the Lok Sabha campaign. Key leaders such as Pankaj Gupta, responsible for AAP’s finances, PAC member Atishi Marlena, former Delhi in-charge Dilip Pandey, and Raghav Chadha are the party’s candidates for the 2019 polls. In their absence, there is a dearth of senior leaders to manage the party’s units,” said a leader.

Another party leader maintained Khetan’s departure was anticipated. “When he quit from the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi in April, there were indications he was also going to leave. He made it clear he wanted to pursue law,” said a senior leader.

