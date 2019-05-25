Lok Sabha poll result an answer to Kejriwal’s style of politics: Manoj Tiwari

Riding high on BJP’s win in Delhi, the city unit chief Manoj Tiwari says the target for assembly polls is “2019 mein 7 aur 2020 mein 60”.

Advertising

AAP is third in five of seven seats. How do you see this?

Had there been other parties in the fray, they would have finished fifth or sixth. So many people died in sewers, children are having to wear masks to schools, but Kejriwal doesn’t care. MCD sanitation workers do not get salary because he has stopped funds. People have given him an answer to this kind of politics.

After MCD, this is the second election in Delhi under your leadership. Do you have eyes on the CM post next?

Advertising

My target is not to be the Chief Minister, but to ensure that the BJP comes to power in the assembly elections. Desh me Modi, Delhi me Bhajapa, tabhi banegi baat, Delhi bhi chalegi Modi ke saath.

Your campaign was focussed around national security, but will that work in assembly polls?

For assembly elections, we have issues like how people need to get clean water, get rid of tanker mafia, and housing. Also, people living in jhuggi will get pucca houses, which can be some distance away, but they will definitely get one. And we will give electricity at cheaper rates.

Sentiment that BJP-ruled MCDs have not done enough could hurt the party. How will you counter that?

I am keeping an eye on the wrongdoings in the MCD. But if MCD will not get funds by Delhi government, how will it work. I know that we have lost Delhi in the past due to this, but in the next four months, I will show you how we can win Delhi because of the MCD only.

In the next four months, my message is clear — that all the corrupt people in the MCD should leave, else we will take strict action.